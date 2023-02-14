Goons 4 Good Hockey Tournament Coming To St. Cloud In March

A Twin Cities company is bringing their Goons 4 Good charity hockey tournament to St. Cloud for the March Madness Hockey Tournament at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The tournament is set to take place March 11th and 12th with proceeds going to the Charlie Boike Scholarship Fund.

A St. Cloud Crush hockey player, Boike died in an automobile accident on December 10th. Boike's mother, Erika, is the Billet Coordinator and Game Day Operations Director for the St. Cloud Norsemen hockey team.

A GoFundMe for the Boike family has raised over $60,000.

The Norsemen are also hosting Charlie Boike night on February 17th for their game against Minot at the MAC.

Goons 4 Good has raised over $20,000 for local charities since starting in 2018.

We are a group of small business owners who met playing beer league hockey in Minnesota. After organizing numerous tournament teams together over the years, we decided to join forces and create the ultimate hockey tournament experience for both players and organizations. Goons 4 Good was formed.

The tournament will feature different divisions for people who want to have fun and people who want to have a more competitive experience. Players sign up as individuals, which allows the 'Goons' to make the teams as balanced as possible.

Skaters who want to enter the tournament will be asked to pay a $90 fee/donation, while goalies will pay $45. There are only a few spots left for goalies but plenty of spots available (at this time) for skaters to sign up.

