Rocktember Lineup at Grand Casino Hinkley – Tickets on Sale
Time to get set for Rocktember at Grand Casino Hinkley. Happening September 8 and 9, 2023. I know that so many things get filled up throughout the summer months in Minnesota, that it's nice to have something that is actually out of the "busy time".
Kids go back to school, and parents can come up to Grand Casino Hinkley and take in a great rock show.
This year the line up looks pretty killer, for 80s and 90s rock and glam rockers .
FRIDAY
Queensryche
KIX
Firehouse and more!
SATURDAY
Bret Michaels
Orianthi
Slaughter
Lita Ford
Vixen
Eric Martin with Trixter and more!
Tickets are on sale now, and you can choose the two day passes or you can do just one of either of the days. Obviously schedules for both days don't always work for everyone. You can purchase tickets through the website, or listen to the Loon for your chance to win some tickets to the show.
There are different levels of pricing for tickets too. You can choose the two day pass or one day (as mentioned above), PIT passes, 2 levels of reserved seating, or bleacher seats.
There is also camping available. You can arrive a day early for that, on Thursday, September 7th.
Not trying to wish away Summer before it even gets here, but September is looking pretty good with this how at Grand Casino, Hinkley.
