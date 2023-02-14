Applications Open For Farm Bureau Century Farms

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now open for the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s Sesquicentennial Farm program.

To qualify, a farm must be:

At least 150 years old verified by land records.

Continuously owned by the same family.

Continuous residence on the farm is not required.

The farm must be at least 50 acres and currently involved in agricultural production.

Minnesota’s Sesquicentennial Farms will receive a certificate signed by the Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, and President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and a metal sign verifying the farm is at least 150 years old.

In addition, winners are welcome to visit the Farm Bureau booth at the Minnesota State Fair, view their application, and request a commemorative Sesquicentennial Farm Rosette.

Applications are also available for the Farm Bureau’s Centennial Farm program.

The application deadline is March 6th.

For more information,

