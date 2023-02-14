Even though the Minnesota Vikings didn't even make it past round one in the NFL playoffs this year, one fan is still having the time of her life. About a month ago, I shared with you a story about a special Vikings fans who has been a fan since the team started in 1961.

Let me take a brief moment to introduce to you again Isabelle Montgomery. Last month on January 15, she turned 103. The same day the Vikings fell to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. Not a really good birthday gift for a fan, but the night before during her birthday party she had received, what I deemed at the time a 'surprise of a lifetime'. Former Minnesota Vikings player "Two-Minute" Tommy Kramer surprised her by actually coming to her party.

Image Credit: Julie J. Via Facebook Image Credit: Julie J. Via Facebook loading...

The full story on that can be found here. But now we have a continuance to the story and one that brings such joy to my heart. The last thing I had wrote when sharing the story was,

The other wish she has this year, according to her granddaughter, is to also meet former head coach Bud Grant, so praying we can get word out enough to make that happen!

She's 103 and she's been a faithful fan since 1961. Isabelle has suffered every pain imaginable with the team, but she has also seen the good.

It's what we say through thick and thin, win or lose, we stand by our boys. She has done that each and every year. She's been able to witness some of the greatest Vikings of all time and I can only imagine the many stories she has on remembering different games of disappointments but also the victories. Which is why I'm so excited for this.

Her granddaughter Julie contacted me again the other day, to kindly and sweetly let me know that Isabelle had gotten her wish. A month after her birthday, Isabelle and her family got to meet Bud Grant, at the Vikings Museum for two hours. She said the two got to reminisce and as the picture proof shows, Isabelle had yet again the time of her life.

Image Credit: Julie J. Image Credit: Julie J. via Facebook loading...

Besides meeting Bud Grant, between January and now, she also got to check off facetiming with former quarterback Fran Tarkenton on her list of Minnesota Vikings wishes. But Bud Grant was her ultimate wish and it truly warms my heart this moment happened. Proving to me once again, that the Minnesota Vikings organization and all those who have worked or played, past and present, truly are remarkable.

Her story can be seen here on WCCO as well. But thank you to her granddaughter for sharing with me as well this special moment the family will have for a lifetime. SKOL!

Image Credit: Julie J. Image Credit: Julie J. via Facebook loading...

