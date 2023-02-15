Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, February 15th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 15th, 2023:
CHURCHES:
- Bible Study Fellowship at Discovery Church in St. Cloud is canceled for Wednesday.
If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
