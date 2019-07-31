Waterloo Bucks Beat Rox 2-1

The Rox lost 2-1 at home against Waterloo Tuesday night. Brandon Vial shutdown the Rox for 6 2/3 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win. Garrett Delano was the tough-luck loser for the Rox. He allowed 5 hits and 1 earned run in 6 innings to take the loss.

Jordan Barth had 2 hits including a solo home run for the Rox and Ben Carew added 2 hits for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 38-22 overall and 18-7 in the 2nd half of the season. St. Cloud leads the Great Plains West Division 2nd half standings by 4 1/2 games over 2nd place Rochester. The Rox host Waterloo tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.