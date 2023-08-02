Rox Players Appear in Great Plains All Star Game
The Great Plains All Star game in the Northwoods League was held in Bismarck, North Dakota Tuesday night. The West and East tied the game at 3 apiece with the game shortened to 7 innings due to rain.
Get our free mobile app
Rox' outfielder/first baseman Jackson Hauge started at DH and finished 0-2 at the plate. Tommy Gross threw a scoreless 3rd inning and Piercen McEyea threw 2/3 of an inning. Rox pitchers Mason Olson and Cade Lommel did not appear in the game.
The Rox are 15-9 in the 2nd half of the season and are just 1 game back of first place Willmar in the Great Plains West Division. The Rox will play at La Crosse Thursday night at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.