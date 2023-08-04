Rox Outscore Loggers 10-3 in La Crosse

The St. Cloud Rox topped the La Crosse Loggers 10-3 Thursday night. St. Cloud scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning and added 5 runs in the 6th inning to secure the win.

Wes Burton threw 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 11 strikeouts to get the win for St. Cloud.

The Rox offensively were led by Sawyer Smith, who went 2-5 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, Oscar Serratos Jr. went 3-6 with 2 RBI, Jackson Hauge added 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI and Jose Gonzalez went 2-5 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI.

The Rox are 16-9 in the 2nd half of the season and remain 1 game back of first place Willmar in the Great Plains West Division 2nd half standings. St. Cloud will play at La Crosse tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.