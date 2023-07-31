Rox Blank Larks 4-0

The St. Cloud Rox go into the All Star break at 15-9 in the 2nd half after posting a 4-0 win over Bismarck. The Rox scored single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and added 2 more runs in the 5th inning.

Evan Esch threw 8 shutout innings with 2 hits and 1 walk allowed with 8 strikeouts to get the win for St. Cloud. Andrew Morones struck out the side in the 9th inning to grab the save.

Anthony Mata led the Rox at the plate going 3-4 with 1 RBI and Jose Gonzalez went 1-3 with 1 RBI.

The Rox are 1 game back of Willmar in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud is off today-Wednesday for the Great Plains All Star Break. The All Star game will take place in Bismarck Tuesday night. St. Cloud's next game is Thursday when they play at La Crosse at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.