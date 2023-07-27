Rox Edge Stingers To Move Back Into First Place

The St. Cloud Rox walked off the Willmar Stingers 15-14 Wednesday night to move back into a first place tie with Willmar in the Great Plains West Division 2nd half standings.

St. Cloud was led offensively by Michael McNamara who knocked out 2 hits, scored 2 runs and drove in 4. Jackson Hauge went 3-6 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI, Chipper Beck went 3-4 with a run scored and 3 RBI, and Anthony Mata had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for the Rox.

Mason Olson threw a scoreless 9th inning to grab the win. He struck out the side in the 9th. Tyler Hemmesch started the game for the Rox and he allowed 7 runs (3 earned) over just 1 2/3 innings.

The Rox are 13-7 in the 2nd half of the season and will host Willmar tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.