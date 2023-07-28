Stingers Too Much For Rox Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox lost 12-4 Thursday night to the Willmar Stingers to fall out of first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings. The Stingers scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and then 4 runs in the 5th, 3 in the 6th and 3 in the 7th inning. The Rox managed 1 run in the 4th inning and 3 runs in the 6th inning.

Get our free mobile app

Haiden Hunt went 3-3 with 1 RBI and Chipper Beck added 1 hit and 2 RBI for St. Cloud. Piercen McElyea allowed 8 hits and 6 runs (5 earned) in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 13-8 in the 2nd half of the season and are 1 game back of Willmar for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division. The Rox will host Willmar again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.