Warriors Wax Wolves Monday

The Golden State Warriors jumped out to a big first quarter lead and never looked back in a 130-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. The loss drops Minnesota to 4-12 on the season.

The Warriors wasted no time in pulling away from the Wolves and at one point held a 30-13 lead with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.

D'Angelo Russell did not play for Minnesota after sitting out Saturday's win over New Orleans to rest. Russell is nursing a sore quadriceps he apparently had injured in the Wolves' loss to Atlanta on Friday.

Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 30 points in the loss, while center Naz Reid contributed a double-double with 11 points and ten rebounds.

The Warriors were led by Steph Curry's 36 points- including seven three-pointers, while former Timberwolf Andrew Wiggins added 23 points in his first game against his former team.

Golden State owns the Timberwolves' first round pick in this year's draft, provided it falls out of the top three picks. The Wolves 4-12 record this season is the second-worst in the NBA.

The Timberwolves will play at Golden State again on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on AM 1240/ FM 95.3 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:30.