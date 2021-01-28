Warriors Handle Wolves Wednesday To Complete Sweep

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111 Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. The Timberwolves lost both games at Golden State this week to drop their record to 4-13 on the season.

Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards each scored 25 points to lead the slumping Timberwolves Wednesday night. Center Naz Reid also had a nice game for Minnesota with 19 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Warriors big man James Wiseman, who was taken with the #2 pick after the Wolves took Edwards at #1, led Golden State with 25 points on 9-14 shooting while pulling down six rebounds. Steph Curry added 16 points for the Warriors in the win.

The Timberwolves won back-to-back games to start the season before crashing back to Earth with seven straight losses. Minnesota has lost six of their past seven games and 13 of their last 15.

The Timberwolves will look to get back on track when they host the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.

Minnesota will then host Cleveland Sunday night before embarking on a five-game road trip to Cleveland, San Antonio and a pair of games at Oklahoma City.

