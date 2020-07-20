Wait, There’s Actually Going To Be Football Soon? [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Vikings' rookies are expected to report to camp Thursday, with the rest of the roster set to report to Eagan on Tuesday, July 28th.

Lee Voss joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the likelihood of the NFL season happening, whether the stadiums will be packed with fans and whether any players will opt-out of playing.

Voss also talks about the Vikings' offseason moves and whether or not the team has a chance to be competitive.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.