The Minnesota Vikings are in need of offensive line help with injuries to 3 of their 5 starting offensive lineman. They appeared to have found it in Cold Spring native and former Dallas Cowboy, Matthew Waletzko. Sources close to Matt have indicated Waletzko flew to London Monday and is expected to sign today. It is unclear if Matt will be signed to the active roster or practice squad.

Waletzko's Background

Waletzko was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL draft. Waleztko was released by the Cowboys in August. He is a ROCORI graduate and Cold Spring native who played college football at the University of North Dakota. Waletzko is 6'8 302 pounds.

