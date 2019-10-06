Vikings Pull Together For Win Over Giants

After a week of off-field drama, the Minnesota Vikings got back in the win column against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Dan Bailey started off the scoring for Minnesota, kicking in a field goal in the first quarter. Early in the second, the Vikings extended their lead to 10-0 with a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen.

The Vikings gave up a 52-yard kickoff return and the Giants turned it into their first seven points of the game. Minnesota added another field goal and nearly had another touchdown before a Dalvin Cook fumble gave the ball over to New York. On the next play, Anthony Barr scored a safety for the Vikings. Minnesota added their third field goal of the day with less than two minutes to play and ended the half up 18-7.

The Giants started the third quarter with the football. They put up a field goal to cut Minnesota’s lead to 18-10. The Vikings answered with another touchdown pass to Thielen.

In the fourth quarter, Bailey added to the lead again, pushing Minnesota out to 28-10. The defense closed the game nicely, with Barr intercepting a pass and taking away New York’s final chance to earn more points.

The Vikings improve to 3-2 and will face a big test next week. They return home to host the Philadelphia Eagles who are also 3-2. Pre-game starts Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.