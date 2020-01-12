Vikings’ Season Ends in Santa Clara

The no. 6 Minnesota Vikings came up short against the no.1 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round in Santa Clara, California on Saturday.

The Vikings fought hard in the first half of the game but started to wear out in the second. San Francisco scored the first points of the game, a touchdown in the opening quarter. Minnesota responded with a touchdown of their own to tie the game up 7-7.

In the second quarter, the 49ers found the end zone again. The Vikings settled for a field goal, their final score of the game, and entered the locker room down 14-10 at the break.

The second half was all SF. The Niners added 10 to their total in the third and another three in the fourth to completely shut down the Vikings 27-10.

Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 29 for 172 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Dalvin Cook spent the game bottled up, only having nine carries for 18 yards and six catches for eight yards. Stefon Diggs had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Adam Thielen added five catches for 50 yards.

The Vikings end the season 11-7 overall. Next week the 49ers will host the winner of Sunday's showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.