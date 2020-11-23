Vikings’ Playoff Hopes Now On Life Support

The Minnesota Vikings' loss to the lowly Dallas Cowboys have put their playoff hopes on life support. The Vikings are now 4-6 and two games behind Arizona for the seventh playoff spot in the NFC.

With the win, the Vikings would have been 5-5 and tied with Chicago for second place in the NFC North division, two games behind the 7-5 Packers.

Now they will have to catch Chicago (who they play again in Week 15 at US Bank Stadium) and the 6-4 Cardinals with just six games left in the season.

The rest of the Vikings' schedule includes home games with Carolina (4-7), Jacksonville (1-9) and Chicago, as well as road games at Tampa Bay (7-3), New Orleans (8-2) and Detroit (4-6).

The Cardinals schedule includes games at home against the Rams (6-3), Eagles (3-6-1) and 49ers (4-6) and road games against the Rams, Patriots (4-6) and Giants (3-7).