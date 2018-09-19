Vikings Officially Sign Johnson and Bailey

The Vikings officially signed defensive tackle Tom Johnson and kicker Dan Bailey today. Johnson was released by Seattle last week. Johnson played with the Vikings from 2014-2017 and will be included in rotation on the defensive line. To make room for Johnson the Vikings have released defensive tackle David Parry.

Bailey has reportedly signed a 1-year $2 Million deal with the Vikings. He was scheduled to make $3.4 Million and would count $4.2 Million in salary cap space for Dallas which is one the reasons why he was released this summer. Bailey is the 2nd all-time most accurate kicker in NFL history at 88 percent on his field goals and 276-278 lifetime on extra points.

Bailey's field goal percentage dropped to a career low 75 percent with a career low 71 points with Dallas last season. Bailey has also been accurate from 50+ yards away converting on 27-40 attempts. The 30-year old kicked 7 seasons in Dallas. To make room for Bailey the Vikings released receiver Stacey Coley.

The Vikings added receiver Aldrick Robinson Monday and released rookie kicker Daniel Carlson.