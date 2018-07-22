Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Dead at 56

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano died unexpectedly this morning at his home. Sparano was 56.

Reports say Sparano complained of chest pains on Thursday and was admitted to the hospital, before being released on Friday. His wife found him unconscious in their home this morning.

The Vikings released the following statement:

With deep regret the Minnesota Vikings announce that Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away early this morning. Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts. - Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf

Before joining the Vikings in 2016, Sparano spent times as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and for the Oakland Raiders on an interim basis. He also spent time with Cleveland, Jacksonville, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, and the Jets.

