EAGAN (WJON News) -- Vikings' Joseph Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Greg Joseph received the honor for Week 16 after nailing a 61-yard game-winning field goal, which was a personal best and a franchise record.

With their 27-24 win on Saturday over the New York Giants, the Vikings improved to 12-3 on the season. Joseph was perfect in all of his kicks, in addition to the 61-yarder, he also made a 40-yard field goal and all three extra points.

So far this season, Joseph's five game-winning field goals ties John Kasay and Jan Stenerud for the most game-winning field goals made in a single season.

This is the second time this season Joseph has been the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Last week Quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.