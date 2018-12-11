Vikings Fire Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo

The Minnesota Vikings announced the firing of John DeFilippo Tuesday morning, just hours after the Vikings' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

DeFilippo joined the Vikings after two seasons as quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, including the 2017 season in which the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Kevin Stefanski, who was prevented from interviewing for the Offensive Coordinator position with the New York Giants during the offseason, will take over as OC.

The Vikings will host the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at US Bank Stadium. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.