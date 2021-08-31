Vikings Acquire a Tight End from the Jets

The Vikings have reportedly acquired tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 4th round draft pick. The Vikings also get a 6th round in 2022 from the Jets. The Vikings will play at least one week without starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. due to meniscus surgery. Smith could miss a few weeks but timetable could also be several months.

Chris Herndon in 2020 had 31 catches for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Jets. Tyler Conklin is expected to serve as the top tight end for the Vikings week one when they play at Cincinnati at noon September 12. Hear the game on WJON.