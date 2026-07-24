MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 SARTELL

WILLMAR POST 167 4 SARTELL POST 277 1

The Post 167 out hit Post 277 six to two, including a pair of doubles and nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Madsen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Alex Hoppe, he went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hudson Sjoberg went 1-3 with a double for a RBIs, he had a stolen base and a walk. Tyler Madsen went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Aidan Paulson went 1-3 with a double and he had a walk. Logan Fagerlie went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Hagen had two walks and he scored a run. Gavin Evenson had two walks and he scored a run, Reese Christianson had two walks and Jordan Ellingson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Post 277 starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, and eight walks. N. Gjemse threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and one walk.

The Post 277 offense was led by Nolan Hemker, he went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-3 and Mateo Sequara had a stolen base and he a walk. Miles Simonsen and Matt Schreiner both had a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 6 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5

The Post 167 out hit the Post 277 twelve to six, they did collect a home run, a triple and a double in this eleven inning battle. The Post 167 starting pitcher was Matteo Ruiz, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Kelly threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and three walks. Cal Heying closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief to earn the win.

The Post 167 offense was led by Jace Griffin, he went 4-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Noah Olmscheid went 3-5 with a double for to RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reece Kalla went 2-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Nolan VanLoy went 1-5 with a triple and he scored a run. Blake Kelly went 1-5 and he scored a run and Max Fredin went 1-5. Mateo Ruiz had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Cal Heying had a walk.

The Post 254 starting pitcher was Radin Washnieski, he thrw 8 2/3 inings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jude Washnieski gave up a walk and Lucas Webber threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Gavin Weber threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit.

The Post 254 offense was led by Payton Remer went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Owen Gales went 1-3 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run and Tavin Gohman was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Carter Riedeman went 2-5 with a double, one walk and he scored a run. Brody Sabin went 1-3 with a double, he had two walks and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Calvin Peterson and Nolan Black both had a walk.

JULY 24TH SCHEDULE

5:00 COLD SPRING POST 455 vs. WILLMAR POST167

7:30 WINNER OF 5:00 GAME vs. SARTELL POST 277