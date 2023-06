The unseeded Upsala Cardinals upset top seeded Randolph 1-0 at the Class A State Softball Tournament Thursday in Mankato.

Isabelle Leners threw the complete game 3-hit shutout with 6 walks allowed and 7 strikeouts to get the win. Molly Leners drove in the lone Upsala run in the 6th inning.

The Cardinals are playing Edgerton Southwest Christian in the semifinals in Mankato Thursday night.