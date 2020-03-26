Twins Voice Dick Bremer Releases Book “Game Used” [PODCAST]

The voice of the Minnesota Twins on Fox Sports North, Dick Bremer, has released a new book titled "Game Used, My Life In Stitches With The Minnesota Twins." The book can be purchased HERE.

Bremer joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday afternoon. In the interview, he talks about growing up in West Central Minnesota, going to school at KVSC and working in St. Cloud, his sports memorabilia collection, thoughts on the Metrodome and much more.