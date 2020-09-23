Twins Take Down Tigers In Extra Innings Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in ten innings Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 34-22 on the season.

Twins outfielder Max Kepler had an impactful night at the plate with three hits, including a home run and the walk-off single in the tenth inning. Byron Buxton led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to get Minnesota off to a strong start.

Homer Bailey pitched three innings for the Twins in his return from the injured list, allowing one run on two hits. Six relief pitchers finished the game for Minnesota, with Taylor Rogers getting the win.

The White Sox loss to Cleveland Tuesday puts the Twins just one-half game out of first place in the American League Central division.

The Twins will host the Tigers again Wednesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.