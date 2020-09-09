Twins Split Doubleheader with Cardinals

The Twins won the opening game of the doubleheader in St. Louis 7-3 against the Cardinals before losing the night cap 6-4. In Game 1 Jose Berrios threw 5 innings with 3 earned runs allowed and 8 strikeouts to get the win and improve to 4-3. Jose Donaldson hit a 3-run home run, Miguel Sano added a 2-run shot and Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run.

Randy Dobnak struggled with control in Game 2. He allowed 5 earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 6-3. Nelson Cruz had 3 hits including a solo home run and rookie Brent Rooker hit a 2-run home run. That was his first Major League home run.

The Twins are 27-18 and are now just 1/2 game back of both Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for 1st place in the American League Central. The Twins are off today and Thursday and will host Cleveland starting a 3-game series Friday night at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.