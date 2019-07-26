Twins Slug Way Past Sox

The Minnesota Twins hit five home runs to power their way to a 10-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday night in the Windy City. The Twins are now 62-40 on the season.

Nelson Cruz led the power parade with his first career three-home run game, while Miguel Sano and Max Kepler also hit dingers for the Twins in the win. Jose Berrios pitched seven solid innings to pick up his ninth win of the season, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.

The Twins and White Sox will meet again Friday night in Chicago. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON, with first pitch set for 7:10.