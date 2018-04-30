Twins Recall John Curtiss; Duffey Optioned

The Twins have recalled right handed relief pitcher John Curtiss from Triple-A Rochester and have optioned right handed pitcher Tyler Duffey. Curtiss compiled a 2.89 ERA over five relief appearances at Triple-A this season, striking out 17 batters and walking just two over 9 1/3 innings.

Curtiss came out of the Twins' bullpen for nine games as a rookie last season and allowed eight earned runs over 8 2/3 innings.

Duffey allowed 8 earned runs over 5 1/3 innings in 3 appearances with the Twins this season.

The Twins host Toronto at 7:10 tonight beginning a 3-game series, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Lance Lynn (0-2) gets the start on the mound for the Twins tonight, right hander Aaron Sanchez (1-2) toes the rubber for the Blue Jays.