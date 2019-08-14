Twins Rally Past Brewers Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 Tuesday night at Miller Park in the first game of a two-game series. The win gives the Twins sole possession of first place in the American League Central Division.

The Twins led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before the Brewers rallied for four runs, including a three-run home run from catcher Yasmani Grandal.

However, Twins outfielder Marwin Gonzalez answered with a three-run shot of his own in the top of the eighth inning to stake his team to a 7-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

Minnesota starter Martin Perez pitched six strong innings, allowing no earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three Brewers. Tyler Duffey earned the win with a scoreless inning.

The Twins and Brewers will meet again Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. on AM 1240,WJON.