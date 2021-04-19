Twins PPD, Wolves Lose – Monday Sports Blast

The Timberwolves fell to the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Twins and Angels were postponed and a couple of college teams hit the field on Sunday. Here's today's 'sports blast,' your one-stop shop for all things sports.

- The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-105 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Wolves were led by Anthony Edwards' 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 in the loss.

The Wolves have just 14 games left this season beginning Tuesday night when they play against the Kings in Sacramento (9 p.m., Granite City Sports).

- The Minnesota Twins' game against the Angels in Los Angeles was postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the Twins. No makeup date was immediately announced.

The Twins and Athletics' game set for Monday in Oakland has also been postponed. The game is currently scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., WJON).

- The St. John's University baseball team beat Augsburg 11-5.

- St. Cloud State University softball was swept by Concordia-St. Paul in a doubleheader.

- The SCSU baseball team's series at Duluth was PPD due to COVID-19 protocols. The Huskies will host the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. on Monday at the MAC in St. Cloud.

MONDAY

- The Minnesota Wild will take on the Coyotes in Arizona. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. The Wild is currently 27-13-3 on the season.

- The College of St. Benedict volleyball team will play at St. Mary's with the match slated for a 7 p.m. start time.