Twins Post Win At Wrigley Sunday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 Sunday night at Wrigley Field. The Twins' appearance on ESPN's Sunday night baseball was their first since 2010.

Twins starter Jose Berrios was excellent for six innings, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out four. Trevor May, Sergio Romo and Taylor Rogers combined to shut down the Cubs over the final three innings.

Max Kepler highlighted Minnesota's offense with three runs batted in.

The Twins will take Monday off before hosting the Tigers Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.