Twins’ Nolasco Has Elbow Injury

Twins starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco flew back to Minneapolis after feeling pain in his right pitching elbow during the game against Detroit Wednesday.

He experienced pain when throwing to Alex Avila and stayed in the game to face 2 additional hitters before leaving.

He didn't tell the Twins of the pain to his elbow until after he left the game.

The Twins will have Nolasco's elbow tested in the Twin Cities to determine the severity of the injury. If Nolasco cannot make his next start the Twins could turn to prospects Trevor May or Alex Meyer to fill in.