The Twins Losing Streak is Over! Sorry I Took So Long

My bad, Minnesota Twins fans! While I attend at least a couple Twins games every year, I've stay home every (short) postseason. I finally attended a postseason game for the first time in 14 years last night, and the result was the same as it was 14 years ago.

Guess I should've been there sooner.

The Minnesota Twins ended an historic and record-breaking playoff losing streak last night. It was awesome! Lots of drama and we actually won! That's exactly what happened when I last attended a postseason Twins game...at the Metrodome.

In 2009.

Now, I say "postseason" instead of "playoffs" because I was at Game 163 in 2009, which wasn't a playoff game. If we're splitting hairs (I'm bald), it was an extension of the regular season. Whatever. I finally returned to Twins not-first-162-games-of-the-season baseball, and they finally won.

You're welcome, Twins fans!

Get our free mobile app

Last night was the loudest crowd I've ever experienced at Target Field. It was also my first time on the Budweiser Roof Deck.

Proof! (Image by Choad) Proof! (Image by Choad) loading...

It's quite the view up there. The weather was mostly perfect (a couple raindrops), and I made it onto the scoreboard! I didn't recognize myself at first; I completely forgot I have a big beard. Once the initial shock wore off I wasted no time in embarrassing my girlfriend with my Dad Dork Dancing. It's like Kung Fu Fighting, but a lot less graceful.

Royce Lewis rules, Pablo Lopez rules, Carlos Correa's defense made up for his lame bat, and Donovan Solano deserves love for his glove on that game-clinching play. Enjoy some pics from last night's game!

I lost a button en route to Target Field. Sexy Choad it was. (Image by Choad) I lost a button en route to Target Field. Sexy Choad it was. (Image by Choad) loading...

Local cuisine. This glorious meal was $30 (Image by Choad) Local cuisine. This glorious meal was $30 (Image by Choad) loading...

My favorite baseball trend: scoreboard humor! (Image by Choad) My favorite baseball trend: scoreboard humor! (Image by Choad) loading...

She can't wait for her community service sentence to be up (Image by Choad) She can't wait for her community service sentence to be completed (Image by Choad) loading...

Nice view! (Image by Choad) Nice view! (Image by Choad) loading...

This logo is trash and you'll never change my mind (Image by Choad) This logo is trash and you'll never change my mind (Image by Choad) loading...

I dig the WWE-style entrances! (Image by Choad) I dig the WWE-style entrances! (Image by Choad) loading...

They did it! (Image by Choad) They did it! (Image by Choad) loading...

Minnesota Twins Top Prospects Entering 2022