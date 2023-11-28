Twins Planning Caravan Stop in St. Cloud in January

The Twins Winter Caravan will be making a stop in St. Cloud Monday January 29. The event will take place at Rivers Edge Convention in the Glen Carlson room. The guest list will be announced soon. Tickets will become available when the guest list is announced. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Townsquare Media Studios.

Get our free mobile app

The event January 29 will be a night stop and will consist of a highlight video, a question and answer session with the guests and autograph signing. More details on the event are coming soon.