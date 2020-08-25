Twins Hold On To Top Cleveland

The Minnesota Twins beat Cleveland 3-2 Monday night in the first game of a critical three-game series. The win increases the Twins' lead in the American League Central to 2.5 games.

Kenta Maeda had another excellent, albeit abbreviated, start for the Twins, tossing five innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven Cleveland batters. Maeda is now 4-0 on the season with a 2.21 earned run average.

Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz each hit home runs to power the offense to victory.

The Twins will take on Cleveland again Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on WJON.