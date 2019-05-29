Twins Hold On To Beat Brewers Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Tuesday night at Target Field to earn a split in their two-game series. The Twins remain ten games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Devin Smeltzer made a great MLB debut for the Twins on the mound, tossing six shutout innings while striking out seven Brewers. Smeltzer, who was pulled after just 68 pitches, did not factor in the decision.

The Twins' offense was punctuated by a two-run double from Max Kepler and a two-run home run from Eddie Rosario, with both coming in the seventh inning to give the Twins a 5-0 lead.

Minnesota will get Wednesday off before beginning a series with the Rays in Tampa on Thursday night.