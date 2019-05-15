Twins Hold On To Beat Angels

The Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Tuesday night at Target Field. The win improves Minnesota to 26-15 on the season.

Mitch Garver's two-run blast in the third inning put the Twins ahead 3-0, while Byron Buxton's RBI double in the fourth proved to be the game-winning run. Buxton also provided heroics in the field when he threw out the potential tying run at home plate in the top of the eighth inning.

The Twins will wrap up their three-game series with the Angels Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.