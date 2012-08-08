Twins Hand Indians 11th Straight Loss

The Twins have handed the Cleveland Indians their 11th straight loss with a come from behind 7-5 win at Cleveland Tuesday night. Minnesota scored 3 runs in the 9th inning when trailing 5-4. Tsuyoshi Niskioka had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 9th inning for the Twins. Ryan Doumit went 3-5 with a run scored, Brian Dozier was 2-5 with a run and 1 RBI and Jamey Carroll had 2 hits and a run scored for Minnesota.

Tyler Robertson threw 2 shutout inning of relief to get his first major league win and Glen Perkins threw a scoreless 9th inning for his 7th save. Sam Deduno started the game for the Twins and threw 4 innings with 5 hits, 5 walks and 4 earned runs allowed.