Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Indians

Twins Hand Indians 11th Straight Loss

The Twins have handed the Cleveland Indians their 11th straight loss with a come from behind 7-5 win at Cleveland Tuesday night.  Minnesota scored 3 runs in the 9th inning when trailing 5-4.  Tsuyoshi Niskioka had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 9th inning for the Twins.  Ryan Doumit went 3-5 with a run scored, Brian Dozier was 2-5 with a run and 1 RBI and Jamey Carroll had 2 hits and a run scored for Minnesota.

Tyler Robertson threw 2 shutout inning of relief to get his first major league win and Glen Perkins threw a scoreless 9th inning for his 7th save.  Sam Deduno started the game for the Twins and threw 4 innings with 5 hits, 5 walks and 4 earned runs allowed.

Minnesota is 49-61 and will go for the sweep of the 3-game series at Cleveland today at 11:05, pregame on WJON at 10:35.  Lefthander Brian Duensing (2-6) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and righthander Justin Masterson (7-10) toes the rubber for the Indians.

Filed Under: Glen Perkins, Minnesota Twins, Tsuyoshi Nishioka, Tyler Robertson
Categories: major league baseball, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top