Twins Fall In Extras, SCSU Softball Sweeps Bemidji – Wednesday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins fell to the Tigers in Detroit, the St. Cloud State baseball team split a pair of games with Winona State and the Husky softball team swept Bemidji State at Selke Field. Here's a look at all things sports for Wednesday.

- The Cathedral hockey team is looking for a new coach following the resignation of Derrick Brown. Brown had coached the team for the past six seasons and led CHS to a state championship in 2019.

- The Detroit Tigers outlasted the Minnesota Twins for a 4-3 win in ten innings Tuesday. Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton each hit home runs for the Twins in the loss, which drops the team to 3-2 on the season.

The Twins will wrap up their three-game series in Detroit on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. (WJON).

- The St. Cloud State softball team posted 13-0 and 4-0 wins over Bemidji State at Selke Field. The Huskies are now 16-6 on the season and will take on U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota on Saturday.

- The St. Cloud State baseball team split a pair of games with Winona State at Joe Faber Field, taking game one 8-3 before dropping game two 5-1. SCSU is now 8-8 and will host Sioux Falls on Saturday at Faber Field.

- St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball beat Rochester Community and Technical College 3-1 at Dick Putz Field. The Cyclones are now 6-1 on the season.

WEDNESDAY

- The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers ( 6 p.m. WJON). The Wolves are an NBA-worst 13-38 but coming off a win against the Kings on Monday night.

- The Minnesota Wild play host to the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m. on AM 1390/ FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.