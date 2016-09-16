Twins Down Tigers 5-1

The Twins beat the Tigers 5-1 Thursday afternoon to earn a split in the 4-game series. Hector Santiago threw 5 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 12-8 this season.

Eddie Rosario went 3-4 with 2 runs scored, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton each had 2 hits and 1 RBI and Brian Dozier drove in 2 runs.

The Twins are 55-92 and will play in New York against the Mets at 6:10 tonight, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Right hander Jose Berrios will pitch for the Twins and veteran Bartolo Colon will start for the Mets.