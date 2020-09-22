Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs- September 22nd [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins clinched a playoff spot over the weekend while taking two of three games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Twins will wrap up the regular season against Detroit and Cincinnati this week before beginning the postseason next week.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to talk about the playoff rotation, the demotion of Randy Dobnak, the idea of giving Homer Bailey a start at this point in the season, Josh Donaldson's ejection, Ron Gardenhire's retirement and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.