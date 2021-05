Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every week to talk Minnesota Twins baseball.

This week, Seth and Dave broke down Byron Buxton's hot start, discuss whether Buxton is the most exciting player in Twins history, compare concern levels for Alex Kiriloff's slow start at the plate, break down Kenta Maeda's struggles and more.

