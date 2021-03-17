Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are just 15 days away from opening the regular season schedule at Milwaukee. Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every Wednesday to talk Twins baseball.

Among the topics covered this week:

- Will old-school baseball ever merge with analytics, or are the Ivy League-educated front offices going to rule the sport henceforth? Are the days of the grizzled veteran graduating to the front office gone?

- Twins front office honchos Thad Levine and Derek Falvey have had a lot of success turning around the "Total System Failure" team of 2016 to a playoff team three of the past four seasons. Are we surprised that they haven't been poached by another team?

- The Twins front office has made a lot of changes outside of the public eye within the organization, making a mark on the culture of the team. Seth explains that their job goes far beyond trades and signings.

Get our free mobile app

- Kenta Maeda was given the Opening Day assignment over Twins mainstay Jose Berrios. Was this the right call by Rocco Baldelli? Is this a changing of the guard or any indication about how the Twins feel about Berrios?

- Speaking of Baldelli, how good of a player was he really before injuries cut his career short? We take a trip down memory lane and discuss his and Grady Sizemore's similar path.

- What will Seth be watching this week as Spring Training begins to wind down? He gives us a few position battles to keep an eye on, as well as some other storylines worth following.