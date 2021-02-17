Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Twins are just one day away from beginning Spring Training in Florida. Seth Stohs from Twins Daily joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk baseball Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins recently signed veteran pitcher Matt Shoemaker to a one-year contract. What does this tell us about Randy Dobnak and the Twins' plan for him? What about Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe?

Heading into the 2021 season are the Twins still the 'Bomba Squad,' or have they changed their identity to more of a defense and pitching first team? How does Royce Lewis fit into the Twins' plans for this season?

The Twins have invited a number of non-roster invitees to Spring Training, but it looks like the roster is more or less set for the season. Do any of the older players such as Andrew Albers or Keon Broxton have a chance to make the opening day roster?

Seth also discusses Twins Daily's Top Prospects including Matt Canterino and Jordan Balazovic. Should the Twins be calling up their high-ceiling pitching prospects instead of the Devin Smeltzers of the world?

All these questions and more are answered on this week's podcast, which can be heard below. Twins baseball can be heard all season long on WJON.

