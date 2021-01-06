Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Twins have been stuck in a holding pattern so far this offseason with few additions to buoy the growing list of defections from the defending American League Central champions.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss manager Rocco Baldelli's implication that they might start the season with Jake Cave in left, what the Twins have planned to stock their bullpen, the lack of movement among free agents so far this offseason and whether MLB should look into expansion.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.

[audio src="http://stcloudpodcasts.ftp.townsquaredigital.com/Podcasts/Seth%20Stohs%201-5-21.mp3"