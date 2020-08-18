Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Twins have won four of their past five games heading into Tuesday's contest with the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field (7:10 p.m., WJON). The Twins are 15-8 on the season.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins us every Tuesday on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen." This week, Seth discusses Mitch Garver and Luis Arraez's struggles, who the Twins' ace is at this point in the season, Rocco Baldelli's bullpen usage and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.