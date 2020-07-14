Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

The Twins are set to resume play on July 24th when they take on the White Sox in Chicago. After four months wondering if and when baseball will return, Seth and Dave finally get to talk about the players and games themselves!

This week we talk about MLB's plan to play in home parks, who gets the nod if Byron Buxton is out for an extended amount of time, the risk/reward of promoting prospects too soon, how the Twins feel about Eddie Rosario and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.