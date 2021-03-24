Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs – March 24th, 2021 [PODCAST]

The Twins will open the season on April 1st at Milwaukee's American Family Field. Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every Wednesday to talk Twins baseball.

- Alex Kirilloff was sent to the Twins' minor league camp and will not open the season on the Major League roster. Did the Twins do the right thing with their top prospect, or was this a money-based decision?

- Is it a bad sign that a team with World Series aspirations still doesn't have an opening day left fielder? Seth breaks down the candidates to start the year in left.

- Who is the best left fielder in Twins history? That position, along with shortstop, is among the most thin in team history. Was it Dan Gladden? Shane Mack? What about Marty Cordova?

- How concerned is Seth with the team's overall lack of offensive success? Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Mitch Garver are among the players really struggling so far this spring.

- Is it 100% certain that the American League Central will be won by Chicago or Minnesota? Cleveland has a ton of pitching and has added some offense, Kansas City was very active in free agency and the Tigers... exist.

- Seth has a post at Twins Daily discussing the longest-tenured Twins. The names, and the dates that they signed (some of them back in the Metrodome days) are a bit surprising.

Next week, Seth and Dave will make their annual MLB predictions on "Hang Up and Listen," which airs every weekday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.